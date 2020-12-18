  • SENSEX
IT shares outperform on Accenture's improved full-year sales forecast

Updated : December 18, 2020 11:23 AM IST

The sentiment was also lifted after the IT company raised its full-year sales forecast.
The Nifty IT index was up over 1.5 percent as against a 0.3 percent fall in the benchmarks.
Coforge rose the most, up 2.5 percent followed by Infosys and HCL Tech, up over 2 percent each.
