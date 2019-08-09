#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

It is official! Small & Midcaps are in a bear market; more than 600 stocks take a hit

Updated : August 09, 2019 11:58 AM IST

According to the data collated on August 7, the S&P BSE Smallcap index has fallen about 39 percent from its 52-week high, while the S&P BSE Midcap index is down a little over 20 percent from its peak.
A bear market is a condition in which securities/stock prices fall 20 percent from their recent peak amid widespread pessimism or fear in the market. A situation analysts say we are already deeply entrenched in.
Smallcap & midcap stocks continued to be under pressure even when benchmark indices were hitting record highs two months ago. It was about time, benchmark indices would catch up to the broader market, largely weighed down by expensive valuations, budget proposals, selling by foreign investors, muted results, and trade war concerns.
It is official! Small & Midcaps are in a bear market; more than 600 stocks take a hit
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jockey innerwear maker Page Industries hits 52-week low on weak Q1

Jockey innerwear maker Page Industries hits 52-week low on weak Q1

Cummins India sees many headwinds, says things unlikely to improve over next 2 quarters

Cummins India sees many headwinds, says things unlikely to improve over next 2 quarters

NBCC shares plunge 13% after reporting disappointing quarterly results

NBCC shares plunge 13% after reporting disappointing quarterly results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV