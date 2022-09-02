Being a Nifty stock is not enough, ask Shree Cement

By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini Shree Cement becomes the latest stock to exit the Nifty 50 index, not very long after it became a part of it. Here's a look the company's stint within the benchmark index.

An inclusion in the Nifty 50 index is a matter of great pride, a status symbol of sorts. But not every Nifty inclusion has had a smooth sailing journey as part of the benchmark index. Shree Cement, the most recent Nifty exclusion has had a similar journey. Incidentally, the cement stock had become part of the index just two years earlier. It became only the second pure-play cement player after Ultratech to be included in the Nifty back then. It replaced private sector lender Yes Bank.

Shree Cement began trading on the Nifty 50 on March 27, 2020, just three days after the Nifty made its pandemic low of 7,511. Since then, the stock has gained 20 percent. A gain of this quantum is usually pleasing, but not when the index has more than doubled during the same period. Since Shree Cement's Nifty debut, the benchmark index has gained 103 percent.

Among the worst "gainers"

All Nifty 50 constituents have given positive returns to shareholders since Shree Cement's stock market debut. However, the company finds itself second-from-bottom in the list. The worst performer during this period till date is Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) that has gained 17 percent.

When Is A Stock Included In The Nifty?

There are multiple criteria that a stock has to fulfill before it becomes part of the benchmark index. Here are some of them:

Must be available for trading in the futures and options segment on the NSE

Should have traded at an average impact cost of 0.5 percent or less in the last six months

Should have at least twice the float-adjusted market capitalisation of the then smallest index constituent

When Is A Stock Excluded?

The Nifty rejig takes place once every six months. The smallest constituent is then excluded and is then replaced by new stock.

In its note on May 30 this year, Edelweiss Alternate Research's Abhilash Pagaria spoke of Shree Cement's exclusion. Since then, Shree Cement is down 5 percent while Adani Enterprises has gained 55 percent. "We still believe that the bullish momentum in Adani Enterprises will continue," Pagaria wrote in his note.

Edelweiss expects outflows of $94 million in Shree Cement courtesy the exclusion.

Financial Performance

In the 10 quarters that Shree Cement has been a Nifty constituent, it has managed to grow its revenue from just under Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 5,342 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23. Out of these 10 quarters, it has managed to deliver double-digit revenue growth in four of them.

The new Nifty 50 changes will take effect at the end of this month on September 30.