Earnings IT Earnings Review: Motilal Oswal reinforces 'overweight' stance after Q2; replaces Wipro with HCL Tech Updated : October 28, 2020 02:42 PM IST MOSL continues to maintain an 'overweight' stance on the model portfolio, and after the sharp run-up, has now replaced Wipro with HCL Tech. The Nifty IT index has rallied over 35 percent YTD as compared to a 2 percent fall in Nifty.