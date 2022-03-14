The income tax department is conducting search operations against Omaxe Limited since 7:00 am on Monday. The stock of the company dipped sharply as the news broke but has now recovered slightly and is down 2.6 percent at the time of publishing.

People in the know of the matter have told CNBC-TV18 that searches were being conducted at 28 locations in North India, including office and residential premises of top company management in Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Chandigarh, etc.

CNBC-TV18 has reached out to Omaxe but a response is awaited.

The I-T department action is based on investigations that revealed alleged irregularities and concealment of income, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The Omaxe Limited stock opened at Rs 87.35 on Monday. The stock's daily high was Rs 89.4 but hit its lowest at Rs78.3. The stock had closed at Rs88.15 on Friday.

The company is engaged in real estate activities and the business of providing infrastructure facilities. These include housing and real estate development. Its portfolio includes hi-tech townships, integrated townships, group housing, office spaces, shopping malls and Hotels. The company's projects are based in Lucknow, Ludhiana, Prayagraj, New Delhi, among other areas.