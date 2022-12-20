ISGEC Heavy Engineering bags two major orders from state government power organisations

As per the scope of the work, ISGEC will design, engineer, procure, fabricate, construct, install, commission, startup, and test the DSI Package.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. has bagged two major orders from reputed state government power generation organisations for DSI System Packages.

The heavy engineering company has secured two orders for Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) System Packages from the state government power utilities including the Maharashtra Power Generation Corporation (MAHAGENCO) and the West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL).

For the two orders, ISGEC will make use of the advanced DSI Technology through its strategic project with United Conveyor Corporation (UCC), USA on a Collaboration and Technology Licensing Agreement.

The company has received the orders for the 2 x 210 MW (unit 3 and 4) Khaperkheda Thermal Power Station of MAHAGENCO and the 4 x 210 MW (unit 3,4,5 & 6) Kolaghat Thermal Power Station of WBPDCL.

As per the scope of the work, ISGEC will design, engineer, procure, fabricate, construct, install, commission, startup, and test the DSI Package.

“These are very prestigious orders for us from two esteemed State Government organisations in India and we are all geared up to take on and successfully execute these projects,” said Suman Jain, Group Head - Utility Boilers, Air Pollution Control Equipment, and New Technology Development of ISGEC.

ISGEC reported a net profit of nearly Rs 30 crore in the September quarter compared to a profit of Rs 10.5 crore during the same period last year. Its EBITDA also nearly doubled to Rs 93.26 crore.