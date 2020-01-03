Market
Is there hope after gloom for steel industry? Edelweiss believes it does
Updated : January 03, 2020 03:17 PM IST
With signs of recovery in the US-China trade relations, the metal space has already started to gain momentum.
The World Steel Association estimated global steel demand to grow at 1.7 percent in CY20E with a higher contribution of emerging and developing economies, excluding China.
Iron ore and coking coal prices have corrected more than 20 percent over the past 2 months, offering pure steel manufacturers the opportunity to garner higher profitability.
