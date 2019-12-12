Market
Is nationalisation of YES Bank on the cards? History suggests a possibility
Updated : December 12, 2019 03:17 PM IST
YES Bank saga: There are several such instances in the past when failed private sector scheduled commercial banks had been bailed out by state-run banks.
YES Bank remained a stable performing retail bank until it started issuing big cheques to debt-laden and high-risk exposure companies.
Macquarie said if YES fails to raise money in the next 6 months, it poses a grave danger to the financial system.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more