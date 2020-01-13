#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Is 2020 the year of midcaps? Initial trends indicate so

Updated : January 13, 2020 01:46 PM IST

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 have outperformed the benchmarks, gaining 1.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.
65 stocks from the Nifty Midcap 100 index have given positive returns in 2020 so far, while 35 have been in the red.
Stocks like SPARC, Alken Labs, Quess Corp, Varroc Engineering, GMR Infra, HUDCO, Future Consumer, PNB Housing, Aditya Birla Capital, and Ramco Cement have given double-digit returns in 9 sessions.
Is 2020 the year of midcaps? Initial trends indicate so
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This stock surged from Rs 340 to Rs 1,490 in 10 years, and experts see further upside

This stock surged from Rs 340 to Rs 1,490 in 10 years, and experts see further upside

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV