Is 2020 the year of midcaps? Initial trends indicate so
Updated : January 13, 2020 01:46 PM IST
The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 have outperformed the benchmarks, gaining 1.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.
65 stocks from the Nifty Midcap 100 index have given positive returns in 2020 so far, while 35 have been in the red.
Stocks like SPARC, Alken Labs, Quess Corp, Varroc Engineering, GMR Infra, HUDCO, Future Consumer, PNB Housing, Aditya Birla Capital, and Ramco Cement have given double-digit returns in 9 sessions.
