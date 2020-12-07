Infrastructure IRFC's Rs 4,600 cr IPO may launch this month; 1st by any public sector NBFC Updated : December 07, 2020 09:44 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) initial public offering of about Rs 4,600 crore may hit the markets later this month. The company, the dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways, will be going for the anchor investment also. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.