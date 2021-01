The initial public offer of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has been subscribed 33.7 percent so far on January 18, the first day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 50.97 crore equity shares against an IPO size of over 124.75 crore equity shares (excluding the anchor book), according to the data available on the exchanges.

The portion set aside for retail investors is subscribed 80 percent so far, while the employee portion was subscribed 2.5 times. The reserved portion of non-institutional investors saw a subscription of 4.7 percent, while qualified institutional investors have not put in their bids yet.

The issue will close on January 20.

The company has already raised Rs 1,390 crore of its total issue size of Rs 4,633 crore, through the anchor book.

Read here: IRFC IPO set to become first govt-owned NBFC to go public; takes anchor-investor route

The 1,78,20,69,000 equity shares public issue consists a fresh issue of 1,18,80,46,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of 59,40,23,000 equity shares by the President of India. The issue includes a reservation of Rs 50 lakh worth of shares for eligible employees.

The IPO is of up to 178.20 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. It comprises of a fresh issue of 118.80 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 59.40 crore shares. The company has set a price band of Rs 25 to Rs 26 per equity share.

Read here: IRFC IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Most brokerages have advised subscribing to the issue keeping in mind the relatively low-risk business model, strategic role in financing growth of Indian Railways and long-term prospects considering electrification and network expansion.

They also said that the IPO is attractively priced and can be a good bet for conservative long-term investors as the company is seen reporting consistent growth numbers in the past.

Hem Securities said that the valuations were looking reasonable and it liked the low risk and cost-plus business model of the company along with strong asset-liability management. The brokerage sees limited expansion both on margin front as well return on equity (ROE) front without any diversification & on zero risk portfolio basis.