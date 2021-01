The allotment of shares for the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can check their status on the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited as well as BSE.

IRFC is the first government-owned or public sector non-banking financial company (NBFC) to go public. Its Rs 4,600-crore IPO opened for subscription on January 18 and closed on January 20. The IPO, which is the first for the current calendar year, is expected to list on the bourses on January 29.

Most brokerages had advised subscribing to the issue keeping in mind the relatively low-risk business model, strategic role in financing growth of Indian Railways and long-term prospects considering electrification and network expansion. They also said that the IPO is attractively priced and can be a good bet for conservative long-term investors as the company is seen reporting consistent growth numbers in the past.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

The issue was subscribed 3.5 times with the retail individual investor's segment 3.66 times while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category 3.78 times and non-institutional investors 2.67 times. The offer received bids for 4,35,22,57,225 shares against 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer.

After the IPO, the shareholding of government will come down to 86.4 percent, from 100 percent earlier.

The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 25-26 per share. Ahead of the IPO, IRFC had raised about Rs 1,400 crore from anchor investors.