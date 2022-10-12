    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    IRFC, IIFCL sign pact to finance railway infrastructure projects

    IRFC, IIFCL sign pact to finance railway infrastructure projects

    IRFC, IIFCL sign pact to finance railway infrastructure projects
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The MoU will allow both IRFC and IIFCL to benefit from each other’s expertise in infrastructure project financing.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell IRFC share

    TRADE

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC), the dedicated funding arm of the Indian Railways, has entered into an agreement with India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. (IIFCL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Finance, to bolster the financing of railway infrastructure projects.

    The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation in financing railway infrastructure projects with forward and backward linkages to the Indian Railways.

    “Through this MoU, IRFC and IIFCL plan to amplify each other’s capabilities, enabling them to jointly leverage the financing opportunities for viable infrastructure projects,” said a joint press release.

    The MoU will benefit both IRFC and IIFCL as they can tap into each other’s expertise in infrastructure project financing, project due diligence, syndication, credit enhancement, and re-financing. It shall also enable both the PSUs to scale up their capabilities and explore more funding opportunities together by combining their competence and expertise, the release added.

    IRFC CMD Amitabh Banerjee said that the relationship between the two premier financing institutions would play a pivotal role in providing impetus toward the development of railway infrastructure in the country. This could result in better customer experience and reduce logistics costs by facilitating state-of-the-art infrastructure.

    Shares of IRFC are trading 0.2 percent higher at Rs 21.40 as of 11:30 AM. The stock is down 7 percent year-to-date.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IIFCLIndia Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL)Indian Railway Finance CorporationIndian RailwaysIRFC

    Previous Article

    Haryana stops Maiden Pharma cough syrup production, issues notice for 12 violations — details here

    Next Article

    Marksans Pharma soars 12% on plans to double manufacturing capacity with new acquisition

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng