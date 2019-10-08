#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
IREDA, Shyam Steel get SEBI's go ahead to launch IPO

Updated : October 08, 2019 08:11 AM IST

State-owned IREDA and Kolkata-based firm Shyam Steel Industries have received markets regulator Sebi's approval to float initial public offerings (IPO).
Shyam Steel has got observations of the markets watchdog on September 20. It had approached Sebi with its IPO papers in June.
