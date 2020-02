Market

IRCTC's market cap races past Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip

Updated : February 06, 2020 10:45 PM IST

IRCTC shares have been up more than 60 percent this year.

Data shows that histoically, the market cap of the NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip, currently at about $2.45 billion (or Rs 17,395 crore), has been higher than that of IRCTC.