Business
IRCTC to make stock market debut tomorrow
Updated : October 13, 2019 03:29 PM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which recently concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering, will make its stock market debut on Monday.
The shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The IPO, which was open for subscription between September 30 and October 4, was subscribed 112 times at a price band of Rs 315-320 per share.
