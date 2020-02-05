Market IRCTC stock up 500% of its IPO price: How brokerages got it wrong Updated : February 05, 2020 03:20 PM IST IRCTC has rallied 30 percent since the announcement of Budget 2020. In the last one month, the stock has climbed 64 percent and since February 1, it is up 25 percent. No brokerage could forecast the stock's correct target price. The stock has been rising in the last 3 trading sessions after the Competition Commission of India absolved the company’s allegations of unfair market practices.