IRCTC shares plunge 27% in six sessions amid coronavirus fears

IRCTC shares, which were on a stellar run since listing in October 2019 has given negative returns the last six out of seven sessions, plunging over 27 percent in this period.

The stock, which hit a fresh high of Rs 1,995 on February 25, corrected 29 percent till date as coronavirus concerns weighed on overall market sentiment.

The stock also declined 10 percent in intra-deals today. However, it has risen over 35 percent in the last one month.

Until February 25, the stock had gained 510 percent over its issue price of Rs 320 from IPO held from September 30 to October 3, 2019. The company was listed on October 14 last year, at Rs 644 on BSE and Rs 626 on NSE.

In its third-quarter earnings this fiscal, the company reported an almost three-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 206 crore driven by the strength in ticketing.

Revenue from operations grew by 64.59 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 715.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2019. Operating profit also remained strong surging 168.74 percent YoY to Rs 265.7 crore.

Bids for IRCTC shares were invited in a price band of Rs 315 to Rs 320 during the IPO held from September 30 to October 3. The issue involved the sale of 2.01 crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each in a price band of Rs 315 to Rs 320.