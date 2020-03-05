  • SENSEX
IRCTC shares plunge 27% in six sessions amid coronavirus fears
IMF chief says coronavirus erases hopes for stronger growth in 2020
Rupee opens lower at 73.37 against dollar
Gold price falls amid profit booking at higher levels
Updated : March 05, 2020 01:26 PM IST

IRCTC shares, which were on a stellar run since listing in October 2019 has given negative returns the last six out of seven sessions, plunging over 27 percent in this period.
The stock, which hit a fresh high of Rs 1,995 on February 25, corrected 29 percent till date as coronavirus concerns weighed on overall market sentiment.
The stock also declined 10 percent in intra-deals today. However, it has risen over 35 percent in the last one month.
