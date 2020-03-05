Market
IRCTC shares plunge 27% in six sessions amid coronavirus fears
Updated : March 05, 2020 01:26 PM IST
IRCTC shares, which were on a stellar run since listing in October 2019 has given negative returns the last six out of seven sessions, plunging over 27 percent in this period.
The stock, which hit a fresh high of Rs 1,995 on February 25, corrected 29 percent till date as coronavirus concerns weighed on overall market sentiment.
The stock also declined 10 percent in intra-deals today. However, it has risen over 35 percent in the last one month.