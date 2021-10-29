IRCTC shares plunge 20% as co asked to share 50% convenience fee with govt

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) declined 20 percent on Friday after the company said that it will share half of the revenues earned from convenience fee with the government.

At 9:47 am, the IRCTC stock was trading 20 percent lower at Rs 731 per share. At 9:15 am, the stock opened 10 percent lower.

IRCTC charges a convenience fee for online bookings, which is one of the key revenue streams for the company. It fetched around Rs 620 crore in FY20.

Also Read |

In a statement on Thursday, IRCTC said that the company and the Ministry of Railways will share the revenue earned from convenience fee in the ratio of 50:50 with effect from November 1, 2021.

IRCTC shares have been witnessing high volatility for the last few days. The stock has fallen 16 percent in the last one week while it has gained 3 percent in the past one month.

The stock is highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of nearly 187 percent, Markets Mojo website showed.

The stock skyrocketed on Thursday after the division of shares. The board of the company has given its nod to a stock split in the ratio of 1:5, cutting its face value from Rs 10 to Rs 2 each.

Further, the selling pressure seen in the broader markets lately has also prompted some investors to take a cautious approach on the stock.

“This is the exact problem of investing in public sector undertakings. If bad management, inefficiency doesn’t kill a government-led business, regulations do,” Priyam Shah, investment analyst at a wealth management firm.

"Revenue from facilitating ticketing was the most profitable business within the company and contributed more than 30 percent of its pre-COVID EBITDA,” Shah added.

"The convenience fee formed a significant amount of the free cash flow IRCTC generated as it was an asset-light business. This move not only harms future earnings growth but sentimentally sends out a wrong message that the interests of minority shareholders have no value," Shah explained.

Amid the steep losses in IRCTC's shares today, the company's CMD has called for a high-level board meeting starting at 10 am today.

“Despite the 20 percent fall which indicates disappointment among investors over the latest revenue sharing announcement, IRCTC is a good bet from a long term perspective given the business model and firm demand outlook,” said Koushik Mohan, fund manager at Moat PMS.