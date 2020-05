Shares of IRCTC were locked in upper circuit of 5 percent on Thursday after Indian Railways decided to run 200 passenger trains daily from June 1 as part of its plan to increase regular services following disruption due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown that began in March and remains in effect until May 31.

Bookings for the trains start at 10 am on Thursday and will be conducted only on the IRCTC app and website.

The IRCTC stock jumped 5 percent in the opening trade to lock at Rs 1,400.70 on the BSE. The stock has gained over 80 percent since its recent low of Rs 774.65 on March 26.

According to the Indian Railways, the trains will be fully reserved having both AC and non-AC classes. General coaches shall also have reserved seat for sitting. There will be no unreserved coach in the trains.

Railways has clarified that only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through its mobile app. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter at any railway station. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC and Railway's) will not be permitted.

The advance reservation period shall be a maximum of 30 days. No tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted in these trains.