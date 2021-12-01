IRCTC shares gain for third straight day, up over 4%

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares continued to rise for the third straight day on Wednesday. The stock rose more than 4 percent in early trade on positive investor sentiment as the overall market traded in the green after a crash last week.

IRCTC was one of the top losers among the mid-cap stocks amid the heavy market sell-off that was witnessed recently primarily due to the emergence of the new variant of COVID-19.

The stock had lost over 30 percent from its peak touched on October 18. However, the shares bounced back sharply in the last three sessions, gaining 5 percent intraday on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the stock was trading at Rs 799.30 apiece on NSE at 10:18 am and at Rs 799 apiece on the BSE. It has touched a high of Rs 817.30 per share in early trade.

The Sensex surged nearly 700 points to cross 57,750 and the Nifty touched 17,200 on Wednesday.

IRCTC stock was split recently with equity shares of Rs 10 face value divided into five equity shares of Rs 2 each. The stock split is aimed at making the shares of the PSU affordable, boosting liquidity in the capital market, and widening the shareholder base.