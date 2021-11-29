Ebb in IRCTC continues; why PSU stock fell 9% in trade today

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share price declined nearly 9 percent on Monday. After opening lower at Rs 786.25, the IRCTC stock price corrected more hitting the day’s low of Rs 750.05 on the BSE. On the NSE, the PSU's stock price fell to Rs 750.55 apiece intraday, down 8.8 percent.

At 1:00 pm, IRCTC shares traded 3.56 percent lower at Rs 794.15 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 0.69 percent up at that time.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 recovered initial losses in a volatile session on Monday following a mixed opening. Gains in oil & gas, IT and metal shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in consumer and automobile stocks limited the upside.

Broader markets weakened with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.8 percent and 1.7 percent in morning deals respectively.

Mutual funds as of November 5 pared stake by 0.69 percent to 4.78 percent in IRCTC as compared to September 30. The GIC, formerly known as the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, also pared stake in the state-run company, as the government had held a 1.36 percent stake until September 30, but its name didn't appear in the updated shareholding filing.

IRCTC stock was split recently with equity shares of Rs 10 face value divided into five equity shares of Rs 2 each. The stock split was aimed at making it affordable, boosting liquidity in the capital market and to widen the shareholder base.