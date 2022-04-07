Buy / Sell IRCTC share TRADE

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) shares remained under pressure for a second straight day on Thursday amid reports that the government is working on an offer for sale (OFS) to trim its holding in the company.

At 2.27 pm, the IRCTC share price was at Rs 789.4 apiece on NSE, down 0.3 percent from its previous close. The IRCTC stock opened stronger at Rs 795.9 on Thursday as against Wednesday's close of Rs 792.

IRCTC shares moved within a range of Rs 784-801 apiece on Thursday.

CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday that the government is likely to sell a 3.5 percent stake in IRCTC to raise nearly Rs 3,000 crore through the OFS . The government holds more than 67 percent in the Indian Railways arm.

The pricing of the sale could be at around Rs 1,070 per share.

Axis Securities, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JM Financial have been appointed as bankers for the issue.

The IRCTC stock has gained over two percent in the last one week, and 10 percent in one month. It has rewarded investors with a return of 131 percent in one year.

The Nifty50 benchmark was down 165 points at 17,643 as the market entered the last hour of trade on Thursday. At this level, the 50-scrip index is 186 points below its five-day simple moving average.