IRCTC share price continues downhill journey; stock crashes 14%

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) continued to trade with significant cuts on Monday, with the stock dropping below the 4,000 during intraday trading.

At 12 pm, IRCTC stock was trading 11.37 percent lower, or down 525.50 points to Rs 4,097.05 on the BSE, having fallen as much as 14 percent earlier in the day.

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for the IRCTC stock. What began as a good week with shares witnessing a strong 10 percent rise, soon saw a significant sell-off that lasted two days.

The stock was down to Rs 4,500 after a 20 percent correction. On Thursday, the stock jumped 5 percent again, leaving investors perplexed. After briefly falling to Rs 4,460 on Friday, the shares gained a little over one percent again.

On October 19, the PSU stock also surged nine percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 6,393 and became the ninth public sector entity to join the club of Rs one lakh crore market capitalisation (m-cap).

However, due to profit-booking, the stock experienced a sharp drop of over Rs 1,000 and finished 8.75 percent down on the BSE in the next two days.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian Railways to provide catering services, online tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and inside trains.

The stock has risen 218 percent in the previous four months, owing to the country's progress toward complete unlocking, as well as a drop in COVID cases and a vigorous vaccination campaign.

Sameer Narayan, Head - PMS, Invesco Asset Management said there is a corporate action coming up, the stock will get split in the next couple of days.

"Those are things perhaps which are probably playing out more," added Narayan.