IRCTC revises tariffs on standard meals across Indian Railways' network, share surges 4%
Updated : December 24, 2019 11:42 AM IST
IRCTC on Tuesday said that it has revised tariffs on standard meals at all static units across Indian Railways' network.
In its BSE regulatory filing, IRCTC said that the revised tariff request has been examined by the Railway Board.
At 11 am, IRCTC share was trading 3.22 percent higher at Rs 892.60 per share on the NSE, while in intraday trade, the stock price surged 4 percent to Rs 900.
