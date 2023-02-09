IRCTC Q3 Results: Net profit grows 22% to Rs 256 crore, declares dividend of Rs 3.5 per share

IRCTC has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the financial year 2022-23. This represents a staggering 175 percent of the company's paid-up share capital, amounting to a total of Rs 160 crore.

IRCTC, the tourism and ticketing arm of Indian Railways, on Thursday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 256 crore for the quarter ending December (Q3FY23), up 22.8 percent from Rs 208 crore reported in the last year period.

In the preceding quarter, the company's revenue rose by 70 percent year-over-year to reach Rs 918 crore, compared to Rs 540 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The EBITDA for the business rose 16.7 percent to Rs 325.8 crore from Rs 279.2 crore the year before.

However, despite the overall growth in revenue and EBITDA, IRCTC's margin saw a decline, dropping from 51.7 percent in the previous year to 35.5 percent in the December quarter.

Further, it declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the financial year 2022-23. This represents a staggering 175 percent of the company's paid-up share capital, amounting to a total of Rs 160 crore.

The IRCTC's internet ticketing business has faced challenges in the third quarter. Despite this, the company's overall performance has been positively impacted by growth in other businesses. This has resulted in a boost to overall margins year-over-year. Additionally, the company's profit after tax has been supported by a significant increase in other income.

The shares of IRCTC ended 1.3 percent higher on Thursday.