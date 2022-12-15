Government to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC through an Offer For Sale

Floor price for the Offer for Sale has been set at Rs 680 per share, which is a 7.5 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.

The government will sell up to 5 percent of its stake in Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the unit that provides ticketing, catering and tourism services, through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Base offer will be for 2 crore share or 2.5 percent of the total equity with a greenshoe option of another 2.5 percent stake. Floor price for the Offer for Sale has been set at Rs 680 per share, which is a 7.5 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 734.9.

A complete subscription of the OFS, including the greenshoe option at floor price would fetch the government a sum of Rs 2,720 crore.

Based on the September quarter shareholding pattern, the government holds 67.40 percent stake in the company.

The OFS for non-retail or institutional investors will open today, December 15, while that for retail investors will open on Friday, December 16. 10 percent of the shares on offer will be reserved for retail investors.

The government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for the current financial year.

Shares of IRCTC have declined 13.3 percent so far this year.

