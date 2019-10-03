Market
IRCTC IPO subscribed over 9 times so far on last day
Updated : October 03, 2019 01:27 PM IST
Most brokerages have recommended ‘subscribe’ recommendation on the IRCTC IPO.
The IRCTC IPO was subscribed 9.36 times so far on the last day of shares sale on Thursday.
