IRCTC IPO subscribed over 9 times so far on last day

The IRCTC IPO was subscribed 9.36 times so far on the last day of shares sale on Thursday, with strong demand from retail investors. As of 1:00 PM, the IRCTC IPO received bids for 188,713,600 shares against the total issue size of 20,160,000, according to provisional data available on exchanges.

The IRCTC IPO, which will close on October 3, is priced between Rs 315 and Rs 320 per share. The retail investors and employees will get shares at a discount of Rs 10 per share to final offer price.

Most brokerages have recommended ‘subscribe’ recommendation on the IRCTC IPO, given its reasonable valuation and monopoly in the Indian railways.

The analysts also note that the key risk and concerns for the company remain change in the policy of Ministry of Railways could impact financials, competition could pose a risk to its monopoly position, and stricter regulatory requirements for use of plastic.

The share sale comprises an offer for sale of 2 crore shares, representing 12.50 percent of total paid-up equity by the Ministry of Railways. There would also be an additional employee reservation portion of 1.6 lakh shares, taking the total offer size to 12.6 percent of total paid-up equity.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, SBI Capital Markets and YES Securities (India) are the managers to the IRCTC IPO.