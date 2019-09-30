IRCTC IPO subscribed 33% so far on first day

The IRCTC IPO was subscribed 33 percent so far on the first day of subscription on Monday. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp’s initial public offering, which will close on October 3, is priced between Rs 315 and Rs 320 per share.

As of 1:00 PM, the IRCTC IPO received bids for 6,709,040 shares as against the total issue size of 20,160,000 shares, according to provisional data on the NSE.

Most brokerages have recommended ‘subscribe’ recommendation on the IRCTC IPO, given its reasonable valuation and monopoly in the railways.

The IRCTC IPO comprises an offer for sale of 2 crore shares, representing 12.50 percent of total paid-up equity by the Ministry of Railways.

There would also be additional employee reservation portion of 1.6 lakh shares, taking the total offer size to 12.6 percent of total paid-up equity.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, SBI Capital Markets and YES Securities (India) are the managers to the IRCTC IPO.