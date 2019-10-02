#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
IRCTC IPO subscribed 3.25 times in two days; how other 2019 IPOs performed

Updated : October 02, 2019 12:11 PM IST

IPO of IRCTC has received a strong response from investors, witnessing a subscription of 3.25 times on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.
The IRCTC IPO had received bids for 65,574,200 shares against the total issue size of 20,160,000 as of 5:30 PM
So far this year 11 IPOs have been launched
