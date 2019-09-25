Market
IRCTC IPO price band set at Rs 315-320 per share, to open on September 30
Updated : September 25, 2019 02:56 PM IST
The IRCTC IPO will open for subscription on September 30 and will close on October 3, said the company.
The price band has been fixed at Rs 315-320 per share.
The IRCTC IPO comprises an offer for sale of 2 crore shares, representing 12.50 percent of total paid-up equity by the Ministry of Railways.
