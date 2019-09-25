IRCTC IPO price band set at Rs 315-320 per share, to open on September 30

State-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has fixed the price band of its proposed initial public offering in the range of Rs 315 to Rs 320 per share, with an aim to raise about Rs 645 crore. The IRCTC IPO will open for subscription on September 30 and will close on October 3, said the company.

The IRCTC provides catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

The IRCTC IPO comprises an offer for sale of 2 crore shares, representing 12.50 percent of total paid-up equity by the Ministry of Railways.

There would also be additional employee reservation portion of 1.6 lakh shares, taking the total offer size to 12.6 percent of total paid-up equity, the company said. The minimum bid lot is 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter.

The retail investors and employees will get shares at a discount of Rs 10 per share to final offer price.

The book running lead managers to the offer are IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, SBI Capital Markets and YES Securities (India).

The company was incorporated as Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation on September 27, 1999, as a public limited company. It was conferred the mini–ratna status by the Government of India on May 1, 2008.