IRCTC IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Here's what brokerages say

Updated : September 30, 2019 10:45 AM IST

The government hopes to raise up to Rs 645 crore through the offering and the offer closes on on October 3 (Thursday).
The IRCTC IPO comprises an offer for sale of 2 crore shares, representing 12.50 percent of total paid-up equity by the Ministry of Railways.
Most brokerages are positive and have given a buy recommendation on the IPO, given its reasonable valuation and monopoly in the railways.
