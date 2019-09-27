IRCTC IPO opens for subscription on September 30: All you need to know
Updated : September 27, 2019 12:19 PM IST
The IRCTC IPO comprises an offer for sale of 2 crore shares, representing 12.50 percent of total paid-up equity by the Ministry of Railways.
The issue price is fixed in a range of Rs 315 to Rs 320 per share. The retail investors and employees will get shares at a discount of Rs 10 per share to final offer price.
