IRCTC hits 5% upper circuit as bookings for select passenger trains resume today

Shares of IRCTC were locked at the upper circuit of 5 percent on Monday in early trade as the company will open bookings for select passenger trains as announced by the Indian Railways on Sunday.

After more than a month of suspension of services due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Indian Railways will resume operations of select passenger trains from May 12.

IRCTC surged 5 percent to Rs 1,302.85 apiece on the BSE. The stock has rallied 37.96 percent YTD and 59.78 percent since its recent lows of Rs 815.40 hit on March 25.

The Indian Railways on Sunday said it will gradually restart passenger train operations with 15 pairs of trains initially.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi, the national transporter said.

After the resumption of these 15 services, railways will start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centers and an adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as "Shramik Special" for stranded migrants.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website while booking from counters at railway stations will remain closed.