Market IRCTC hits 5% upper circuit as bookings for select passenger trains resume today Updated : May 11, 2020 10:32 AM IST The stock has rallied 37.96 percent YTD and 59.78 percent since its recent lows of Rs 815.40 hit on March 25. The Indian Railways on Sunday said it will gradually restart passenger train operations with 15 pairs of trains initially.