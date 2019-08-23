Market
IRCTC files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 600 crore IPO
Updated : August 23, 2019 08:24 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for its initial public offer.
According to market sources, the IPO would be worth about Rs 500-600 crore.
As many as 2 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each would be offloaded through an offer for sale by the government.
