IRCTC falls over 3%; Singapore govt cuts stake, retail holding jumps to nearly 21%

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share price declined over 3 percent ton Thursday, continuing the downtrend for the second straight day. After opening flat at Rs 903.50, the IRCTC stock price hit the day’s low of Rs 871.10 on BSE. At 10.55 am, IRCTC shares quoted at Rs 878.35 apiece on BSE.

The share of the state-run reservation and catering company has gained 3.39 percent in the past one week, and its three-month gain stands at over 61 percent, while the one-year return on the stock is over 220 percent. The one-month return on the stock is negative by over 25 percent.

Meanwhile, IRCTC on Wednesday released its shareholding pattern for the period ended November 5, 2021, which showed the stake of retail investors (capital up to 2 lakh) has increased significantly to 20.80 percent as of November 5 compared to 14.17 percent since September 30.

On the other hand, mutual funds pared stake by 0.69 percent to 4.78 percent as of November 5 as compared to September 30.

The Singapore government also pared stake in the state-run company, as the government had held a 1.36 percent stake until September 30, but its name didn't appear in the updated shareholding filing.