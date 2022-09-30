    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    IRCTC, Ashok Leyland, GSK Pharma and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Friday ahead of the outcome of a three-day meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 34.5 points or 0.21 percent to 16,777.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 740 with a stop loss at Rs 690
    Buy Havells for a target of Rs 1,375 with a stop loss at Rs 1,310
    Sell Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 3,390 with a stop loss at Rs 3,505
    Sell Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 143 with a stop loss at Rs 152.50
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy GSK Pharma for a target of Rs 1,550-1,560 with a stop loss at Rs 1,400
    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss at Rs 1,230

    Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start ahead of RBI policy announcements

     
     
