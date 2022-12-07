IRCON International wins Rs 122 crore order from Sri Lankan Railways Ministry

The work has been awarded on a competitive bidding basis and the contract period will be 24 months.

Engineering and construction company Ircon International Ltd. (IRCON) has bagged an order worth Rs 122 crore from Sri Lanka Railways for designing, installing, testing, commissioning, and certifying of signalling and telecommunication system from Maho Junction to Anuradhapura.

IRCON has been awarded the work by Sri Lanka Railways under the Indian Line of Credit at a total cost of $14.89 million (about Rs 122 crore).

The New Delhi-based company is also bidding for consultancy contracts, which typically have a much higher margin of 15-20 percent.

Shares of IRCON are trading 0.39 percent lower at Rs 65.05.