Ircon International Q4: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 257 crore, company declares dividend

Shares of Ircon International Ltd ended at Rs 80.14, up by Rs 0.27, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Wednesday reported a 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 256.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 242 crore, Ircon International said in an exchange notification.

In the March quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 3,780.7 crore during the period under review, up 28 percent against Rs 2,952.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA stayed flat at Rs 183.2 crore in the reporting quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 4.8 percent in the quarter as compared to 6.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs 2.73 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2. Profit Before Tax increased by 36 percent to Rs 301 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 221 crore in Q4FY22.

FY23

The company's total income increased by 41.7 percent to Rs 10,750 crore as against Rs 7,586 crore in FY22. Revenue from operations in this period increased by 40.5 percent to Rs 10,368 crore as compared to Rs.7,380 crore in FY22.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,117 crore in FY23 as against Rs 846 crore in FY22, a jump of 32.1 percent, and the EBITDA margin stood at 10.39 percent. The Profit Before Tax for FY23 increased by 29.4 percent to Rs 891 crore as compared to Rs 689 crore in FY22.

Also, Profit After Tax (PAT) for FY23 increased by 29.2 percent to Rs 765 crore as against Rs 592 crore in FY22. The EPS stood at Rs 8.14 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share subject to the approval of shareholders.