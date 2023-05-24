Ircon International Q4: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 257 crore, company declares dividend

Shares of Ircon International Ltd ended at Rs 80.14, up by Rs 0.27, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Wednesday reported a 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 256.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 242 crore, Ircon International said in an exchange notification.

In the March quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 3,780.7 crore during the period under review, up 28 percent against Rs 2,952.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.