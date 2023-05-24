English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsIrcon International Q4: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 257 crore, company declares dividend

Ircon International Q4: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 257 crore, company declares dividend

Ircon International Q4: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 257 crore, company declares dividend
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 24, 2023 4:30:22 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Ircon International Ltd ended at Rs 80.14, up by Rs 0.27, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Wednesday reported a 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 256.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 242 crore, Ircon International said in an exchange notification.
In the March quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 3,780.7 crore during the period under review, up 28 percent against Rs 2,952.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X