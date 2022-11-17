IRCON International emerges as lowest bidder for Madhya Pradesh project; shares cool from 52-week high

The project is valued at nearly Rs 392.5 crore and the duration of the same would be 36 months.

IRCON International has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project floated by the Water Resources Department of the Madhya Pradesh Government.

The project involves the construction of balance work of the Bahuti Canal project on a Turnkey basis. It includes the completion of earth work of the main canal system from RD 18 to 74 km & other ancillary activities

Management, Operation and Maintenance period of the said project will be 60 years. However, the concerned department of the Madhya Pradesh government is yet to issue the Letter of Award.

IRCON International has operations in many states across India and other countries like Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.