IRCON International emerges as lowest bidder for Madhya Pradesh project; shares cool from 52-week high

IRCON International has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project floated by the Water Resources Department of the Madhya Pradesh Government.
The project involves the construction of balance work of the Bahuti Canal project on a Turnkey basis. It includes the completion of earth work of the main canal system from RD 18 to 74 km & other ancillary activities
The project is valued at nearly Rs 392.5 crore and the duration of the same would be 36 months.
Management, Operation and Maintenance period of the said project will be 60 years. However, the concerned department of the Madhya Pradesh government is yet to issue the Letter of Award.
IRCON International has operations in many states across India and other countries like Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.
The company which is in the construction business is also planning to go into engineering, procurement, and construction contracts in railways which are going to come up in a big way.
Shares had ended at a 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock had opened higher on Thursday as well before giving up gains. Shares are now trading 1.6 percent lower at Rs 56.80.
