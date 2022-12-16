IRCON achieves breakthrough in excavation of India’s longest Escape Tunnel

The USBRL (Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla Railway line) project is one of the biggest projects in the construction of the mountain railway.

Buy / Sell Ircon Internati share TRADE

Ircon International Ltd. (IRCON), a Miniratna public sector enterprise, completed the excavation of an Evacuation Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir on December 15.

IRCON achieved the breakthrough in T-49 of the USBRL line, the longest railway tunnel of 12.76 km in India connecting Sumber Station and Arpinchala Station.

The USBRL (Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla Railway line) project is one of the biggest projects in the construction of the mountain railway, which will connect Kashmir with the rest of the country through the railway network.

IRCON successfully overcame difficult geological conditions during the excavation of a 1,500-metre-long stretch in the most difficult and challenging formations of the Himalayan range.

IRCON has set up a mechanical longitudinal ventilation system (consisting of jet fans) in the main tunnel. Further, the escape tunnel will be equipped with an airlock system (consisting of jet fans) to keep rescue passages free from smoke in case of fire.

The air quality measurement system (CO, NO, NO2 & particles) will control the normal operation of the ventilation system of the main tunnel. In case of a fire in the main tunnel, the detection system will identify the accident location and start automatically as per the different fire programs in the tunnel monitoring and control system (SCADA).

IRCON has completed over 128 projects in 25 countries and 398 projects in India. The company’s order book as on September 30, 2022, stood at Rs 40,020 crore, comprising 51 percent of orders secured on a nomination basis. The remaining 49 percent of projects have been secured through competitive bidding.

For the September quarter, IRCON posted a 47 percent growth in operating revenue at Rs 2,239 crore. The profit after tax (PAT) rose 38 percent to Rs 174 crore.

Shares of Ircon International closed 1.85 percent down at Rs 61.15 on the BSE on Friday.