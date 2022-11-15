    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    IRCON International continues upmove, ends at a 52-week high

    IRCON International continues upmove, ends at a 52-week high

    IRCON International continues upmove, ends at a 52-week high
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The company’s stock has risen by over 10 percent over the past week.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Ircon Internati share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read


    Shares of IRCON International ended at a 52-week high on Tuesday, taking its total surge for the year to 24 percent.
    For the September quarter, the company's consolidated net sales grew nearly 50 percent from last year while net profit increased by 35 percent.

    Shares have risen over 30 percent over the last month.

    IRCON International has operations in many states across India and other countries like Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.

    The company which is in the construction business is also planning to go into engineering, procurement, and construction contracts in railways which are going to come up in a big way.

    The miniratna public sector enterprise is a turnkey construction company and it has a big portfolio of projects on highways. The company has successfully delivered many projects in railways, highways, and extra high-tension substation engineering and construction.

    The move is also in-line with other railway-oriented stocks that have been on a tear ever since veteran investor Ramesh Damani told CNBC-TV18 during a Diwali interaction that he is bullish on railway-oriented names.
    IRCON International ended 5 percent higher at Rs 56.10.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Ircon International

    Next Article

    Govt unlikely to make major rate changes in upcoming fortnightly review of windfall gains tax

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng