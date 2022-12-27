IRB InvIT Fund temporarily suspends toll collection at IRB Pathankot-Amritsar toll plaza 

IRB InvIT Fund posted a gross toll collection of Rs 76.7 crore from its five projects in the month of November 2022.

Infrastructure investment trust IRB InvIT Fund announced that toll collection on IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road has been temporarily suspended due to the agitation of farmers.

The Amritsar toll road is one of IRB InvIT Fund's project Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

The Project SPV has taken necessary steps within ambit of the concession agreement to protect the interest of the Trust, the filing noted.

Earlier this month, IRB InvIT Fund reported a gross toll collection of Rs 11.96 crore in the month of November from IRB Pathankot-Amritsar Toll Road as compared to Rs 12.35 crore in October.

Overall, it posted a gross toll collection of Rs 76.7 crore from its five projects in the month of November 2022 as compared to Rs 51.18 crore in November 2021.

These five projects include IRB Tumkur-Chitradurga Tollway Ltd., IRB Pathankot-Amritsar Toll Road Ltd., IRB Jaipur-Deoli Tollway Ltd., MVR Infrastructure And Tollways Ltd. and IRB Talegaon-Amravati Tollway Ltd.

IRB InvIT Fund is a Trust created by its sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. and is registered under SEBI's Infrastructure Investment Trust Regulations 2014.

The Trust, set up to own, operate and maintain a portfolio of toll road concessions, is managing several operational road assets.