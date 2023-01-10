IRB Infra, subsidiary report an increase in toll collection in December

IRB Infrastructure Developers saw its toll collection rise 6 percent month-on-month and 32 percent year-on-year in December.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. and its private InvIT arm, IRB Infrastructure Trust, both have collectively reported a 32 percent increase in toll collection in December 2022 on a year-on-year basis, across all projects under them.

The company has reported toll collection of Rs 388 crore in December 2022 as against Rs 294 crore in December 2021. The toll collection has also gone up on a month-on-month basis compared to November 2022, where it was reported at Rs 366 crore.

Individually, IRB Infrastructure Developers saw its toll collection rise 6 percent month-on-month and 32 percent year-on-year in December. IRB InvIT, meanwhile, recorded a 1.3 percent rise month-on-month and an 18 percent year-on-year increase in its December toll collection.

After the announcement, shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers inched up around 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday to hit an intraday high of Rs 307.50. The stock has risen nearly 30 percent in the last year compared to a 1 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index during the same period.

IRB Infrastructure Developers is India’s first multinational infrastructure player in the highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs 60,000 crore in 10 states across the parent company and two InvITs.

It has an approximately 20 percent share in the Golden Quadrilateral project, which is the largest by any private infrastructure developer in India.

Shares of IRB Infra are trading 2.18 percent lower at Rs 297.80, while IRB InvIT shares are trading 0.40 percent higher at Rs 65.77.