English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

IRB Infra, subsidiary report an increase in toll collection in December

IRB Infra, subsidiary report an increase in toll collection in December

IRB Infra, subsidiary report an increase in toll collection in December
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 1:20:58 PM IST (Published)

IRB Infrastructure Developers saw its toll collection rise 6 percent month-on-month and 32 percent year-on-year in December.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell IRB Infra share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read

UGC rules on foreign university campuses in India raise more questions than answers

UGC rules on foreign university campuses in India raise more questions than answers

IST8 Min(s) Read

You may have to wait nearly 1,000 days to get US visa appointment but these categories may avail in a day

You may have to wait nearly 1,000 days to get US visa appointment but these categories may avail in a day

IST4 Min(s) Read

Rolls Royce reports highest sales in 118 years

Rolls Royce reports highest sales in 118 years

IST2 Min(s) Read

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. and its private InvIT arm, IRB Infrastructure Trust, both have collectively reported a 32 percent increase in toll collection in December 2022 on a year-on-year basis, across all projects under them.


The company has reported toll collection of Rs 388 crore in December 2022 as against Rs 294 crore in December 2021. The toll collection has also gone up on a month-on-month basis compared to November 2022, where it was reported at Rs 366 crore.

Individually, IRB Infrastructure Developers saw its toll collection rise 6 percent month-on-month and 32 percent year-on-year in December. IRB InvIT, meanwhile, recorded a 1.3 percent rise month-on-month and an 18 percent year-on-year increase in its December toll collection.

After the announcement, shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers inched up around 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday to hit an intraday high of Rs 307.50. The stock has risen nearly 30 percent in the last year compared to a 1 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index during the same period.

IRB Infrastructure Developers is India’s first multinational infrastructure player in the highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs 60,000 crore in 10 states across the parent company and two InvITs.

It has an approximately 20 percent share in the Golden Quadrilateral project, which is the largest by any private infrastructure developer in India.

Shares of IRB Infra are trading 2.18 percent lower at Rs 297.80, while IRB InvIT shares are trading 0.40 percent higher at Rs 65.77.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IRB InfrastructureIRB InvIT

Previous Article

Tata Motors teases electric Harrier, Safari & Altroz EV at Auto Expo 2023

Next Article

Glenmark launches Bumetanide injection continuing focus on institutional business

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X