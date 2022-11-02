    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    IRB Infra gets NHAI approval for transfer of Vadodara-Kim Expressway Project

    IRB Infra gets NHAI approval for transfer of Vadodara-Kim Expressway Project

    IRB Infra gets NHAI approval for transfer of Vadodara-Kim Expressway Project
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    IRB Infra will also reduce consolidated debt post the completion of this transaction.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell IRB Infra share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has received approval from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to transfer its subsidiary Vadodara Kim Expressway Project to IRB InvIT Fund, a publicly offered and listed infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) fund sponsored by the company.
    Having received the requisite approval, IRB Infra said it will now complete the transfer process and will also receive full consideration of Rs 342 crore.
    The move will result in a consolidated debt reduction of Rs 955 crore.
    Also Read: IRB Infra expects toll collections to shoot up 20% in this fiscal
    Last month, IRB Infra announced that it had executed a share purchase agreement and other ancillary agreements for the transfer of the Vadodara-Kim Expressway Project to the IRB InvIT Fund.
    Also Read: IRB Infra shares jump most in five months after signing definitive agreements for Ganga Expressway
    The Vadodara-Kim stretch, which is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, is 23.74 km long and has a project cost outlay of Rs 2,094 crore.
    In June this year, the company's Chairman & Managing Director mentioned that the Vadodara-Kim expressway project offered meaningful cashflow visibility of over 15 years to the public InvIT. The transaction will free cash for IRB to fund its future project pipeline.
    Also Read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway commuters will have to pay 18% more toll from April 1
    Shares of IRB Infra gave up gains to end 0.6 percent lower at Rs 233.70.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    InvITIRB Infra

    Previous Article

    Bharti Airtel crosses 1 million customers on 5G network within a month of launch

    Next Article

    Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Deal wins lowest in three quarters

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng