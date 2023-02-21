IRB Infra declared preferred bidder for six-lane highway project in Gujarat worth Rs 2,132 crore

Current order book for IRB Infra stands at Rs 19,000 crore, including 8,000 crore for EPC and Rs 11,000 crore for O&M.

IRB Infra has emerged as the preferred bidder for a project for upgradation to six-lane with paved shoulder of NH-27 from Samakhiyali to Santalpur in the State of Gujarat.

The total cost of the project is worth Rs 2,132 crores and the period of construction is two years.

Post this, the company’s total orderbook now stands at about Rs 20,892 crores which includes construction orderbook of Rs 9,714 crores for the next 2-5 years.

‘We are proud to continue our winning streak in BOT space and this would be the sixth project that the company will be executing in the state of Gujarat. The present project will be an important addition to IRB portfolio as this project caters to heavy commercial traffic connecting the Kandla and Mundra port and is the brownfield part of the prestigious Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway,’ Chairman and Managing Director, Virendra D Mhaiskar was quoted as saying.

IRB group’s asset base after this contract will rise to over Rs 62,000 crores spread in 10 states across the parent company and two InvITs. The company’s project portfolio will now have 23 road projects including 18 Build-operate-transfer (BOT), one Toll-operate-transfer (TOT) and four Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.

The company's CFO Tushar Kawedia, in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last week said that he expects toll collections to rise between 10-12 percent during the next financial year. He also mentioned that the Ganga Expressway Project will contribute Rs 500-600 crore in each quarter.

Shares of IRB Infra are trading 3.3 percent higher at Rs 293.45.