IRB Infra expects toll collection momentum to sustain in FY24, shares rise

IRB Infra expects toll collection momentum to sustain in FY24, shares rise

IRB Infra expects toll collection momentum to sustain in FY24, shares rise
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 3:01:32 PM IST (Published)

The aggregate toll revenue of both entities for the April-June quarter of the current financial year rose to  Rs 1,183 crore from Rs 1,000 crore in the corresponding quarter of financial year 2023.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. and its private InvIT arm, IRB Infrastructure Trust, on Monday collectively reported a 16 percent growth in toll collection in June on a year-on-year basis, across all projects.

The toll collection for June quarter (Q1FY24) stood at Rs 383 crore compared to Rs 329 crore in the year-ago period, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a filing to the stock exchanges.


With this, the aggregate toll revenue of both entities for the April-June quarter of the current financial year rose to  Rs 1,183 crore from Rs 1,000 crore in the corresponding quarter of financial year 2023,  registering an increase of 18 percent compared to the corresponding quarter a year ago.

X