IPOs performance in Q2: Is investor euphoria over?

Initial public offers (IPOs) have had a dream run so far this year, contributing to the bullish sentiment on the street. However, some of the IPOs haven't matched up to the expectations, eliciting a lukewarm response from investors lately. That begs the question: Is IPO euphoria over or is there still some more steam left?

Barring a few companies such as Devyani International and Tatva Chintan, all IPOs in the current quarter so far have managed full subscriptions. Yet they have not generated the kind of response that debutants managed earlier this year.

While the public offers of Devyani International and Rolex Rings in August saw subscription of 117 times and 130 times respectively, those of Tatva Chintan and GR Infraprojects in the previous month secured bids equivalent to 180 and 103 times their issue sizes.

Also, out of the 14 IPOs successfully completed so far this quarter, more than half have secured subscriptions of up to 44 times — the worst being the issues of Nuvoco and Chemplast last month, which were only subscribed around two times each.

IPO Subscription Listing CMP vs issue price Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited 17.2x 5.67% discount +3.97% Chemplast Sanmar Limited 2.17x 1.66% premium +13.18% Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited 1.71x 14.91% discount -1.32% CarTrade Tech Limited 20.29x 1.12% discount -9.93% Devyani International Limited 116.71x 56.56% premium +38.33% Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited 64.4x 5.35% premium -2.51% Windlas Biotech Limited 22.47x 5% discount -14.24% Exxaro Tiles Limited 22.68x 5% premium +10.71% Rolex Rings Limited 130.44x 38.89% premium +20.50% Glenmark Life Sciences Limited 44.17x 4.17% premium -6.85% Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited 180.36x 95% premium +88.37% Zomato Limited 38.25x 52.63% premium +79.28% G R Infraprojects Limited 102.58x 104.99% premium +88.18% Clean Science and Technology Limited 93.41x 95% premium +73.78%

That's not all. There are two IPOs that are currently open and actively receiving bids till Friday, September 3.

At the end of the second day of bidding, while the IPO of Ami Organics has been fully subscribed, with bids of 3.90 times the issue size, that of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has not received even half the bids compared to the issue size. At the end of the second day, its public offer is at 47 percent subscription.

ALSO READ | IPOs prove unlucky for HNIs in August

Earlier this year, a number of IPOs attracted more than 100 times subscription in the primary market.

ALSO READ | How HNIs invest in IPOs using borrowed money

Some of the companies that received blockbuster responses for their IPOs are: MTAR Technologies (201 times), Nazara Technologies (176 times), EasyTrip Planners (159 times), Shyam Metalics and Energy (121 times), IndiGo Paints (117 times) and Laxmi Organic Industries (107 times).